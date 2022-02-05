Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:37 PM

Washington, Tshiebwe push No. 5 Kentucky over Alabama 66-55

KION 2020

By BRETT HUDSON
Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — TyTy Washington scored 15 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds and No. 5 Kentucky won its fourth straight with a 66-55 victory over Alabama. Five players scored in double digits for Kentucky, including Tshiebwe. Alabama shot 28% from the field and 10% from 3-point range, the latter being the worst of in coach Nate Oats’ tenure. Charles Bediako scored 12 points and had eight rebounds. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content