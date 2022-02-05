Swedish XC skier switches to biathlon, makes Olympic team

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Swedish cross-country skier Stina Nilsson was at the top of her game after winning four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and two world championship titles in 2019. But Nilsson shocked the Nordic community when she announced in 2020 that she was leaving one of the strongest cross-country teams in the world to try her hand at biathlon. She had no guarantee that she would make the Beijing Olympic roster. But through hard work and team support, Nilsson was added to that roster in January and is headed to Beijing as a biathlete.