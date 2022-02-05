Sevilla held 0-0 at Osasuna, Rakitic has late penalty saved

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has wasted a chance to move only one point behind Spanish league leader Real Madrid after Ivan Rakitic had an injury-time penalty saved in a 0-0 draw at Osasuna. Jules Koundé gave Sevilla a golden chance to snatch the last-gasp winner after he was fouled by Osasuna’s Manu Sánchez in the area. But goalkeeper Sergio Herrera blocked Rakitic’s resulting spot kick. The stalemate left second-place Sevilla three points behind Madrid before it hosts Granada on Sunday. Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial debuted for Sevilla in its starting lineup. Like most of his teammates he was held in check by Osasuna’s disciplined defense in Pamplona.