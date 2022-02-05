Sadowski Synnott gets New Zealand’s 1st Winter Olympic gold

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Zoi Sadowski Synnott captured New Zealand’s first gold medal in Winter Olympic history, stomping down a pressure-packed run on her last trip down the mountain to win the title in women’s slopestyle. The 20-year-old was one of the very few to put down clean run on a supersized course, where hardpacked snow and bone-cold wind chills made things difficult on all 12 finalists. That included two-time defending champion Jamie Anderson, who finished ninth. Sadowski Synnott went into her last of three runs trailing American Julia Marino but came up big. She landed a double-cork 1080 on the second jump, and while not repeating that jump the way she did when she won the Winter X Games last month, her backside 1080 off the final kicker was more than enough.