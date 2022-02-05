Olympic organizers address complaints about isolation hotels

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic organizers say they’re addressing complaints about isolation conditions for athletes who test positive for the coronavirus. They say they are working to ensure they have clean rooms, better food and access to training equipment and the internet. Organizers say athletes who test positive will now be able to order food from the Olympic Village and have it delivered to their isolation rooms. The reassurances came after complaints about the hotels where athletes must isolate. Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova said she couldn’t stomach most of the food she was given and survived mainly on a few pieces of pasta.