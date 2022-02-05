Northwestern buries Nebraska with 13 3-pointers, 87-63

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Boo Buie scored a season-high 27 points, Northwestern made a season-high 13 3-pointers, and the Wildcats rolled past Nebraska 87-63. Northwestern led 49-27 at halftime after making 10 of 23 3-pointers. The Wildcats finished the game 13 of 31 from distance and shot 49% overall. Julian Roper’s layup with 4:53 to go matched Northwestern’s biggest lead at 35 but the Wildcats did not score again. Chase Audige had 16 points for Northwestern. With the game well in hand, none of Northwestern’s starters played more than Buie’s 26 minutes and the Wildcats had 32 bench points. C.J. Wilcher had 15 points for Nebraska.