No. 10 Kansas quickly builds huge lead, routs No. 8 Baylor

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji each scored 18 points and No. 10 Kansas bolted to a big lead and routed No. 8 Baylor 83-59 to hold the top spot in the Big 12 Conference race. The Jayhawks led by as many as 34 points late in the game and improved to 19-3 overall and 8-1 in the league. This was the first time Kansas had hosted a defending national champion since Dec. 15, 2018, when it beat Villanova 74-71 at Allen Fieldhouse. Baylor fell to 19-4 overall and 7-3 in the league. The Bears had won nine straight games against Top 10 opponents. But they never got close to extending that streak, quickly falling behind by double digits. Adam Flagler had 16 points for Baylor.