Murphy, Va. Tech build 28-point lead, hold off Pitt 76-71

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 8 minutes and Justyn Mutts added 16 to help Virginia Tech, which blew most of a 28-point second-half lead, hold off Pittsburgh for a 76-71 win. Nahiem Alleyne added 14 points for Virginia Tech (13-10, 5-7 ACC). The Hokies never trailed, scored 10 straight points to take a 16-4 lead about 8 minutes in and used a 14-1 run to take a 27-point lead into the break. Femi Odukale scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half and Jamarius Burton finished with 21 — including 14 after halftime — for Pitt.Virginia Tech shot 75% (18 of 24) from the field in the first 20 minutes, setting a program record for a half against an ACC opponent.