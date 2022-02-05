Men’s downhill at Beijing Olympics postponed because of wind

By ANDREW DAMPF and DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writers

BEIJING (AP) — The first event of the Alpine skiing schedule at the Beijing Olympics has been postponed because of strong wind that made it too dangerous to race. The men’s downhill was eventually called off after the start was delayed three times. No new date was announced immediately. The first women’s race is scheduled for Monday. Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States will be defending her 2018 Olympic gold in the giant slalom. Sunday’s men’s race originally was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. but the wind was gusting at up to 40 mph at the start of the course.