McCauley scores 21, short-handed DePaul beats No. 21 Xavier

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points and Jalen Terry had 13 as short-handed DePaul beat No. 21 Xavier 69-65. Javan Johnson scored 12 points and David Jones had 10 as DePaul (11-10, 2-9 Big East) snapped a four-game losing streak. Paul Scruggs led the Musketeers (16-6, 6-5) with 21 points. Jack Nunge made his fourth straight start after coming off the bench in 17 of the first 18 games and scored 12 points for Xavier. DePaul had only seven scholarship players available and handed Xavier its first loss this season against an unranked opponent.