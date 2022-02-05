Leona Maguire first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Leona Maguire became the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history Saturday, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony. Tied with Marina Alex for the second-round lead after a 65 on Friday, Maguire had seven birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-5 18th with the outcome decided. The 27-year-old former Duke star finished at 18-under 198. Lexi Thompson was second after a 65. Sarah Schmelzel had a 64 to finish third at 14 under. Alex closed with a 72 to finish another stroke back with Stacy Lewis, Patty Tavatanakit, Xiyu Lin and Brittany Altomare.