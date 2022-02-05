LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed five games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before the game James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” Malik Monk scored 29 points and Anthony Davis added 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Lakers, who had dropped four of five coming in. RJ Barrett scored a career-high 36 points and Julius Randle had 32 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost eight of their last 10.