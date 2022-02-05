Holmgren powers No. 2 Gonzaga to 90-57 victory over BYU

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Chet Holmgren had 20 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and five blocks to lead No. 2 Gonzaga to a 90-57 victory over BYU. Julian Strawther scored 19 points and Andrew Nembhard added 15 for the Bulldogs. Rasir Bolton and Drew Timme each finished with 13. Gonzaga shot 57% from the field in the first half on its way to a second dominant win over the Cougars this season. Gideon George scored 14 points to lead BYU, which has lost four straight. Seneca Knight added 13. Leading scorer Alex Barcello was held to nine points on 4-of-14 shooting.