Gladbach crisis continues with Bundesliga draw at Bielefeld

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach’s dismal spell has continued with a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundelsiga. Gladbach at least ended its three-game losing run across all competitions. But coach Adi Hütter remains under pressure with the team just two points above the relegation zone. Union Berlin remains fourth despite losing 2-0 at Augsburg and Freiburg remained fifth despite its 1-0 defeat in Cologne. Ajdin Hrustic’s second goal proved to be the winner for Eintracht Frankfurt which won 3-2 at Stuttgart. Mainz beat visiting Hoffenheim 2-0. League leader Bayern Munich is hosting Leipzig later Saturday.