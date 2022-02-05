Giants make Abrams senior VP of operations and strategy

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants made Kevin Abrams senior vice president of football operations and strategy Saturday. The 50-year-old Abrams was a salary cap analyst for three seasons and has been the team’s assistant general manager for 20 years. He added the title of vice president of football operations in 2018. Abrams has worked with the college scouting and pro personnel departments. He has been responsible for strategic planning related to operations, managed the salary cap, and negotiated player contracts. He’s been with the Giants since 1999.