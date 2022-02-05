For Alex: US snowboardcrossers have injured Deibold on mind

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The U.S. men’s snowboardcross squad is thinking about a teammate who couldn’t join them at the Beijing Olympics because of an injury. Alex Deibold suffered a head injury in a crash during qualifying at a World Cup event just days before his scheduled arrival in China. His absence hit his teammates hard. Nick Baumgartner teared up thinking about Deibold at a news conference. Deibold earned the bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Games. Taking Deibold’s place on the team in Beijing will be Jake Vedder. Deibold posted an upbeat video on social media before the opening ceremony to root on his teammates.