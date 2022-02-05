FGCU women rout Lipscomb 73-55 for 14th straight victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kerstie Phills finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to power No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast to its 14th straight victory with a 73-55 romp over Lipscomb. Phills sank 5 of 7 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Eagles (21-1, 10-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who earned their 28 straight win on the road — tops in the nation. Florida Gulf Coast has won 32 conference games in a row and its only blemish this season is a 58-55 loss to Princeton on Dec. 1. Reserves Sydney Shelton and Maddie Cook topped the Bisons (8-14, 3-6) with 10 points apiece