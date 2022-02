HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Aaron Estrada had a career-high 35 points as Hofstra topped James Madison 85-78 in overtime. After going without a point and blowing a seven-point lead in the final 2 1/2 minutes of regulation, Hofstra bounced back in overtime with 14 points, nine by Estrada. Charles Falden scored a career-high 25 points for James Madison.