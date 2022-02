MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jalen Duren had 14 points to lead Memphis to an 88-60 win over Central Florida. Josh Minott had 16 points for Memphis (12-8, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Tyler Harris added 15 points. Lester Quinones had 10 points. Darin Green Jr. had 11 points for the Knights (13-8, 5-6). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 11 points and eight rebounds. Darius Perry had seven rebounds.