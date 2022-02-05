COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

By KRISTEN GELINEAU

Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — Curling is a sport built around closeness. It starts with the pre-game handshakes between opponents and goes to the traditional post-game drinking sessions where the winners typically buy the losers a round. That tradition all but vanished after the coronavirus emerged and curlers at the socially distanced Beijing Olympics are unlikely to be sharing beers. The necessity of distance imposed by COVID-19 has caused particular angst throughout the curling community.