Cochran-Siegle seeks Olympic medal 50 years after mom’s gold

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — American skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle is contending for a medal in the men’s downhill at the Beijing Games on Sunday 50 years after his mom won Olympic gold. Growing up the son of an Olympic champion was pretty ordinary for him. Cochran-Siegle says “she’s still just my mom” and that “most of our conversations are pretty normal.” That’s because modesty is also a Cochran tradition. Barbara Ann didn’t even realize that this year marks the 50th anniversary of her victory until a reporter brought it up. She says she “hadn’t even thought about that.”