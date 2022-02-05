Bucks sign veteran center Greg Monroe to 10-day contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran center Greg Monroe is back with the Milwaukee Bucks on a 10-day contract. The 31-year-old Monroe played 165 games for the Bucks from 2015-17. He played five games earlier this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards while on 10-day contracts with each of those teams. Monroe has averaged 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1 block in 16.2 minutes in his five games of action this season. The 6-foot-11 center has played 637 career regular-season games. He has career averages of 13.1 points, 8.3 rebound, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals.