AP WAS THERE: Simms tops Elway as Giants win 1st Super Bowl

By DAVE GOLDBERG

AP Football Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Phil Simms grabbed the spotlight after usually operating in the shadow of Lawrence Taylor and the New York defense and passed the New York Giants to a 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos in their first Super Bowl. Simms was unanimously voted the game’s Most Valuable Player after he completed 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns and set Super Bowl records with his 88% completion rate and his 10 consecutive completions. Much of the pregame hype centered on John Elway but the Broncos quarterback finished with 22 completions in 37 attempts for 304 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim its story of that game.