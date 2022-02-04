Skip to Content
Vucevic, Bulls use late charge to put away Pacers 122-115

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan added 31 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 122-115 win over the Indiana Pacers. Chicago has won four of six and continues to hold the Eastern Conference’s top record. The Pacers lost their second straight despite getting a season-high 42 points from Caris LeVert and 21 from the recently signed Terry Taylor. Seven Indiana players sat out with injuries, including their top post players.

