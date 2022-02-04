Siakam matches season high with 33 points, Raptors top Hawks

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 33 points, Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 11 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. The Raptors also beat the Hawks 106-100 in Atlanta on Monday night, with the Hawks’ only two losses in the last 10 games coming against Toronto.. Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter. Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points, Scottie Barnies had 16, Chris Boucher 11 and Precious Achiuwa 10. De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 23 points for Atlanta, Trae Young had 22 points and 13 assists, and Bodan Bogdanovic had 18 points.