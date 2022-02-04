Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:22 PM

No. 9 Baylor doesn’t trail in another win vs. No. 13 Texas

KION 2020

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 25 points and the ninth-ranked Baylor women beat No. 13 Texas for the 12th consecutive time, never trailing in a 75-63 victory. Ja’Mee Asberry had all 15 of her points in the first 12 minutes for the Bears. The game originally scheduled for Jan. 9 was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Baylor program. The rematch is Sunday in Austin. Aliyah Matharu scored 17 points for the Longhorns. Texas hasn’t beaten Baylor since Feb. 6, 2017. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content