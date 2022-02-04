Nearly 80% of US Olympians signed up for opening ceremony

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says 177 of its 223 athletes signed up to go to the opening ceremony at the Beijing Olympics. That put to rest any notion that the athletes would skip the celebration as a sign of protest. They instead left the political statements to the U.S. government. It will not send dignitaries to the Games in protest of China’s human-rights record and other issues. USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland says the athletes have all been briefed about the laws and customs of China and have been told to make their own choices when it comes to protesting or demonstrating on Chinese soil.