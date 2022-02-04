Johnson’s 71 leaves him 6 shots back at Saudi International

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Defending champion Dustin Johnson has shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International after a windy second round. Varner and Arnaus carded 66s to reach 10 under overall while Johnson finished his front nine with back-to-back bogeys and dropped another shot on No. 16 — to go with his two birdies — in pursuit of a third victory at the event. Cameron Smith (66) and Matthew Wolff (67) were two strokes off the lead at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, and Tommy Fleetwood’s 67 left him a further shot back in fifth place.