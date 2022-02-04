Hornets’ Rozier credited with 3-pointer he never made

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NBA statistics indicate Charlotte’s Terry Rozier has made 131 3-pointers this season. In reality, he has made 130. Rozier was credited with a made 3-pointer in Friday night’s 102-101 loss to Cleveland on a shot that never went through the hoop. Officials ruled Rozier was interfered with by Cavaliers’ reserve Ed Davis, who was sitting on the Cleveland bench in warmups. But, Davis didn’t. After the game, officials admitted they made a mistake. Crew chief Brian Forte said via a pool report that Rozier’s shot, which came with 4:44 left in the game, should not have counted.