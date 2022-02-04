Gibbs gets the best of Shula for his 1st Super Bowl title

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

It figured that after a strike-disrupted season that saw the schedule reduced to nine games, two coaches headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame would guide their teams into the Super Bowl. Joe Gibbs, who would go on to win three NFL championships, brought Washington to the Rose Bowl to face Miami and Don Shula, who merely became the winningest coach in NFL history. Gibbs’ team would prevail in his first of three NFL championships, with another Hall of Famer making the biggest play: John Riggins’ run for the decisive touchdown.