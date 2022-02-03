Tibetans in India demonstrate against Beijing Olympics

By SHONAL GANGULY

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of Tibetan exiles are marching outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, denouncing the Beijing Winter Olympics and demanding freedom for their region. The protesters waved Tibetan flags and held placards bearing messages like “No Rights, No Games” and “Say No To Genocide Games,” while demanding that China leave Tibet. The protesters also raised other slogans against China and burned the Chinese flag. Human rights groups have dubbed the Beijing Winter Olympics the “genocide games,” and the U.S. and other countries have cited rights abuses in leading a diplomatic boycott of the event. A large number of Tibetans have been living in exile in India since spiritual leader the Dalai Lama fled Tibet after a failed uprising in 1959.