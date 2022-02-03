Scottish club apologizes for signing that caused backlash

KIRKCALDY, Scotland (AP) — A Scottish club has apologized for signing a player who was ruled in 2017 to have raped a woman and said it was “committed to making things right.” The move by Raith Rovers to sign former Scotland international David Goodwillie had sparked a backlash and withdrawal of sponsors. Raith Rovers chairman John Sim says “we got it wrong.” Sim says Raith “will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position.” Raith’s decision to sign Goodwillie was condemned as “disgusting and despicable” by bestselling novelist Val McDermid who said she would stop sponsoring the team’s home shirts.