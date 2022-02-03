Riled up by torchbearer, India skips China Olympics opening

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will not attend Friday’s opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, after one of the torchbearers reportedly chosen by Chinese authorities riled up New Delhi’s anger. India’s foreign affairs spokesman on Thursday accused China of having “chosen to politicize” the Olympics. The move followed reports in China’s media that a Chinese military commander, who was involved in deadly clashes with Indian border forces in 2020, had been chosen as one of many torchbearers charged with relaying the Olympics flame to Beijing. The 2020 fighting erupted along the disputed border with China in eastern Ladakh. Chinese troops killed 20 Indian soldiers, while China said it lost four soldiers.