Pulisic responds to US benching with goal vs Honduras

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

Christian Pulisic scored the final goal in a 3-0 victory by the United States over Honduras in a World Cup qualifier after being benched to start the game. His goal came on his second touch of the match in the 65th minute, just two minutes after entering. Coach Gregg Berhalter says he told Pulisic before the game in in St. Paul, Minnesota, that he would still have an impact, just in a different role. The Americans can clinch a return to the World Cup with four points from their final three matches — or with a victory over Panama on March 27 at Orlando, Florida, if Costa Rica doesn’t sweep its remaining games.