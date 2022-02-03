‘Nothing is impossible’: Injured Polish luger makes Olympics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Polish luge athlete Mateusz Sochowicz went back to the Peking University hospital this week for the second time this season. The first trip was so doctors could tend to his badly injured legs. The second trip was to thank them for saving his Olympic hopes. Sochowicz escaped what could have been a catastrophic injury at the Yanqing National Sliding Center back in November after crashing into a metal gate that was inexplicably blocking the track during a training run. His left kneecap was fractured, his right leg was cut to the bone, and he was probably fortunate that his injuries were not significantly worse.