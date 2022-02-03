Lyon’s Macario returns to US national team for SheBelieves

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Catarina Macario is returning to the U.S. women’s national soccer team for the SheBelieves Cup after missing the team’s camp in January to play for French club Lyon. Veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn is also back on the roster for the four-team tournament later this month after missing camp because of a medical procedure. Coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the 23-player roster for the tournament with the focus on preparing younger players for World Cup qualifying this summer. The United States will face the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland in the round-robin SheBelieves Cup, which starts Feb. 17 in Carson, California. The tournament shifts to Frisco, Texas, on Feb. 23.