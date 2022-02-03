Lingard told to stay at Man U because of Greenwood absence

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Mason Greenwood’s suspension played a role in the club’s decision to keep Jesse Lingard until the end of the season. Greenwood was arrested on Sunday and questioned on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman. He was released on bail on Wednesday and United has said the 20-year-old forward “will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.” Lingard plays in a similar position to Greenwood. He wanted to leave United before the end of the January transfer window in search of more playing opportunities. Newcastle and West Ham were reportedly interested in signing Lingard.