Gorgeous day at Pebble and Tom Hoge has a scorecard to match

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Tom Hoge enjoys being at Pebble Beach in any weather. Give him sunshine and little wind, and it’s even better, especially with a 63 on his card. Hoge had nine birdies and a one-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That’s his best score in this tournament by four shots. Seamus Power of Ireland birdied his last four holes for a 64 at Spyglass. Patrick Cantlay lived up to his billing as the top-ranked played at Pebble. The fourth-ranked player in the world shot 65 at Monterey Peninsula. No one was too grumpy. The weather was close to perfect.