Bears hire Vikings assistant Janocko as quarterbacks coach

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Minnesota Vikings assistant Andrew Janocko as their quarterbacks coach. Janocko joins new coach Matt Eberflus’ staff after spending the past seven years in a variety of roles under Mike Zimmer in Minnesota. He was the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach this past season. He replaces John DeFilippo in Chicago. Janocko goes from working with veteran Kirk Cousins to trying to get the most out of Justin Fields. Cousins threw for 4,221 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Fields had a shaky rookie season after being drafted out of Ohio State with the No. 11 overall pick, though he showed some potential.