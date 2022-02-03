AP source: Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as next head coach

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach. The decision ends a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago. A formal announcement is scheduled for Friday. That’s according to a person familiar with the search. Pederson was Jacksonville’s first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30. He waited more than month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later. The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps.