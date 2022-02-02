Remote Games: NBC announcers ready to call action from US
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
Most of NBC’s announcers for the Winter Olympics in Beijing are going to be stationed stateside. NBC isn’t alone in keeping its announcers home. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has almost all its analysts and announcers working out of studios in Toronto and Montreal. The British Broadcasting Corporation is keeping announcers at studios outside London. The only major network sending a large contingent to Beijing is Australia’s Seven Network.