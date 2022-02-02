Nevada’s Strong still has 2 favorite targets at Senior Bowl

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Nevada quarterback Carson Strong got one more week to throw passes to his favorite receivers. They also happen to be his college roommates. The Wolf Pack signal caller, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Cole Turner are teaming up for Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Now, they’re just doing it in front of NFL coaches and team officials. They’re sharing time between endless streams of meetings and job interviews, trying to enhance their stock before the NFL draft in April. They were roommates their entire college careers.