Mississippi’s Ruffin suffers season-ending knee injury

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi freshman Daeshun Ruffin will miss the season with a knee injury that will require surgery. Ruffin was injured in the Rebels’ 76-72 win over No. 25 LSU on Tuesday night, when he scored 19 points in 20 minutes. Ruffin missed eight games after breaking his right hand in the season opener. He was averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 assists and a team-high 2.3 steals per game. Ruffin was the first McDonald’s All-American to sign with the Rebels.