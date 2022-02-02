Skip to Content
Mané caps 3-1 win to send Senegal into African Cup final

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané set up one goal and scored the last one himself as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach its second successive African Cup of Nations final. Mané scored on a breakaway in the 87th minute to seal the win in Yaounde after Senegal went 2-0 up before seeing Burkina Faso pull a goal back with eight minutes to go. Senegal will play for the African title against either Egypt or host Cameroon. They meet in the second semifinal.

