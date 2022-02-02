Luge’s cool uncle: Chris Mazdzer readies for a 4th Olympics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Chris Mazdzer tends to be the guy with just about all the answers for USA Luge. He always finds the quickest path to get where food is being served. He knows how to handle logistical issues. He can even advise on where to get a haircut. USA Luge Olympic rookie Jonny Gustafson calls him the team’s ‘cool uncle.’ But Mazdzer might be playing that role for the final time at the Beijing Games. It’s clear that at 33 and now a member of four U.S. Olympic luge teams his career is much closer to the end than the beginning.