Ill Auriemma in locker room as No. 10 Huskies beat Creighton

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams scored 17 points apiece and 10th-ranked UConn shook off a slow start to beat Creighton 76-56 with an ill coach Geno Auriemma in the locker room the entire game. The Huskies fell behind by double digits early against the Bluejays and didn’t take their first lead until the third quarter. Molly Mogensen had career highs with 15 points and three 3-pointers for the Bluejays. Chris Dailey filled in for Auriemma, who began not feeling well at the arena and stayed in the locker room.