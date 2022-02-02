Hall of Famer Granato adds author to list of achievements

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato says she was asked for years to write a book about her experiences in becoming one of the best women’s hockey players of all time. She finally has, but on her own terms and with children as the audience. Her book is called “I Can Play Too” and is based around hockey and her personal experiences. Granato is hoping the message can resonate beyond the ice. Granato is now a scout for the Seattle Kraken of the NHL.