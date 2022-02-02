Freemantle has 23 points, No. 21 Xavier beats Butler 68-66

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 23 points and No. 21 Xavier overcame a miserable 3-point shooting night to beat Butler 68-66 on Wednesday night. Xavier (16-5, 6-4 Big East) matched its season low in 3-pointers, going just 3 for 17. Chuck Harris and Jayden Taylor each scored 18 points for Butler (11-11, 4-7). The Bulldogs trimmed a 15-point deficit to four points twice in the last minute before Taylor hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.