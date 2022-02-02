Collins lifts Saint Louis past George Mason, 92-90 in 2OT

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Yuri Collins went coast-to-coast and scored on a layup with one second left in the second overtime to lift Saint Louis to a 92-90 win over George Mason. Collins tied the game with 2:04 left in the first overtime and neither team scored again to force the second extra period. Josh Oduro pulled George Mason even at at 90-90 on a 3-pointer with :05 left, but Collins took the in-bounds pass and drove into the lane for the game-winning runner.