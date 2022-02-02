America East bans Stony Brook from conference tournaments

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Stony Brook’s athletic teams are ineligible for America East postseason tournaments because the school is leaving for the Colonial Athletic Association next year. Stony Brook said last week it was leaving the conference. In the America East bylaws, a member institution’s intention to withdraw from the conference makes that school’s sports teams ineligible to compete in the league’s postseason play, “on a date to be determined by the remaining members of the Board of Presidents.” That rule has been in the conference’s bylaws since 2005 and was previously enacted in 2012-13 when Boston University left for the Patriot League.